Kalash Community Ignored in Census Form

Chitral .. The Kalash community, which stands out as an archiveal religio-community of its kind in the world, thereby highly endangered and a treasure for Pakistan, has been ignored in the forms of upcoming Census 2017. No place or cell has been specified for religion and language of the Kalash community of Chitral. MIER, an organization working in languages and cultures in Chitral, expressed great displeasure over this in an urgent meeting with language activists of the district. They expressed their concern over the discriminatory treatment with regional languages of the country. They stressed upon the need that government should own and respect the linguistic diversity of the country and ensure equal representation to all language communities in the Census 2017. By listing all regional languages in the census form or by allotting a space to be filled with a distinct mother tongue of people the Census 2017 can be made more effective with regard to knowing the population of all regional languages of the country, the participants of the meeting said. It is never late for the government to revise the Census forms even now. The concerned ministry should take an immediate step to that effect. .. Atta Hussain Athar, Chitral 24 Feb 2017

