Joint Fatwa declares suicide attackers as traitors

The religious decree declared suicide attackers and their supporters as traitor, jihad a jurisdiction of Islamic state and disallowed use of force in the name of enforcement of Islamic laws.

The Fatwa was issued at the concluding session of a national seminar entitled “Reconstruction of Pakistani society in the light of Madina Charter and announcement of Paigham-e-Pakistan,” arranged by the Islamic Research Institute of International Islamic University.

Professor Masoom Yasinzai presented the unanimous declaration while Mufti Rafi Usmani read out the religious edict signed by all religious scholars, including Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Allama Hanif Jalandhri, and Mufti Naeem Ahmed.

The Fatwa also called for action against the forces fanning extremism. It called for true implementation of the law dealing with blasphemy whereas discouraging mob justice in this regard.

President Mamnoon Hussain, while addressing the seminar urged the religious scholars and intellectuals to promote the true “message of humanity” given in Madina Charter for salvage of the people caught up in the clash of interests.

The president said the association of humanity with the Madina Charter for resolution of the issues was because it guaranteed the fundamental rights of economy, justice and education.

Terming the declaration as historic step taken by scholars, President Mamnoon said he had also been trying to persuade Ulema to give the people a narrative against terrorism and extremism but the IRI took lead in this regard.

He said the consideration of developing the society in accordance with the Madina Charter despite the experiences and incidents of the previous century was satisfactory. He also stated that being Muslims we aspired for peace in the whole world and desired progress, prosperity and welfare for the entire humanity.

The president also emphasised that a counter narrative needs to be built to negate the narratives of extremism, hate and terrorism to promote peace, harmony and respect of others and impress upon contemporary world that the ideas they harbour about Pakistan and Muslim Ummah in this regard have nothing to do with reality. Therefore, such seminars have great significance and importance in this respect, he added.

The president said that the Madina Charter was not created to protect communal interests, nor it related to Muslims only but it was a broad based agreement aimed at the welfare and protection of whole humanity.

He said the treaty not only had the trust and confidence of followers of Islam but also of non-Muslim. President Mamnoon said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) always granted due rights to the rightful, gave relief to the oppressed and always treated the marginalised generously, irrespective of their religion, caste, colour or creed.

He also said that the founding fathers of Pakistan had also dreamt for such a society in which all citizens had equal rights.

Later, the Rector and President IIU along with Chairman HEC conferred on the president the highest award of the IRI in recognition of his services for the society and his efforts to develop Pakistan into a moderate state.

The seminar was attended by Rector IIU Professor Masoom Yasinzai, President IIU Ahmed Yousuf Darweish, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

Published in DAWN, on 28 May 2017