Jobs in China Pakistan Economic Corridoor

Applications are invited from a private sector company SIJIXING Enterprise (Pvt.) Limited working in CPEC in different projects in Pakistan for the following vacant posts, mostly based at Gwadar and Mansehra Projects

POSITIONS VACANT:

1 Architectural Engineers

2 Environmental Engineers

3 Geo technical Engineers

4 Lecturers of Disaster Management (For Diploma Courses Classes in DM)

5 Lecturers of Project Management (For Diploma Courses Classes in PM)

6 Lecturers of NGOs Management (For Diploma Courses in NFP Management)

7 Material Engineers

8 Waste water Engineers

9 Coastal Engineers

10 Construction Engineers

11 Environmental Officer

12 Civil Engineers

13 Mechanical Engineers

14 Electrical Engineers

15 Construction Manager

16 Design Engineer

17 Design Managers

18 Auto Cad Masters

19 Security Guards

20 Auto Electricians

21 Planning Engineers

22 Project Coordinators

23 Project Document Controllers

24 Project Engineers

25 Project Managers

26 Quantity Surveyors

27 Geologists Helpers

28 Computer Operators

29 Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mech, Electrical)

30 Surveyors

31 Survey Helpers

32 Purchase Officers

33 Store Keepers

34 IT Technicians

35 Watchman

36 Highway Foreman

37 Electricians

38 Carpenters

39 Cooks

40 Welders

41 Drivers LTV, HTV

42 Drilling Machine Operators

43 Operator of Heavy Equipment

44 Iron worker or (Steel erector)

45 Mason , Marble setters and Polishers

46 Painters and decorators

47 Plumber

48 Safety Officers/ Safety Managers

49 Site Managers

50 Security Supervisors

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested Candidates who have the required education and experience can send their CV’s to

Last Date: 31 December 2016