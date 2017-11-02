Ismaili Community eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of their Imam

Chitral .. The Ismaili Community in Chitral district is eagerly awaiting to have a glimpse of their beloved Imam HH Prince Karim Aga Khan who is due to visit Chitral to give a “Deedar” to thousands of his adherents in the ‘ Deedar Gah’ in the headquarters of subdivision Mastuj, Booni. The volunteers of the community are working day in and day out to make the necessary arrangements prior to the arrival of the Imam. A vast tract of land adjacent to the River Yarkhun in Booni is reported to have been reserved for the congregation of the community members to have a glimpse of the Imam.

The spiritual leader of the Ismaili community commands respect and admiration as a true friend of the country among the cross-section of the Pakistani society. He has made innumerable contributions in the field of education, health and development through a network of organizations working under the umbrella of AKDN. Irrespective of caste and creed, the AKDN provides services to people from diverse social strata across the country. According to the Ismaili elders, the Imam fervently believes in harmony and peace in society. As a token of goodwill gesture, the elders of the Sunni community are extending a helping hand in respect of the arrangements for the prospective arrival of the HH Prince Karim Aga Khan in Booni. .. Khalid Pervaiz, Booni Chitral 02 Nov 2017