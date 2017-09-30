Increasing female suicide trend needs urgent attention

Dear Sir,

It is heartrending to note that quite often the news of a suicide incident of a young girl in Chitral makes headlines in the mainstream electronic and print media. The motive behind committing such gruesome acts varies in numerous cases but sometimes it remains shrouded in mystery. The Police attempt to investigate such incidents to find out the hidden motives but in certain instances their efforts do not bear fruitful results when the relatives of the victim hush up facts for fear of being stigmatized. It is so unfortunate that the bereaved families are viewed with suspicion and the rumor mongers spin out concocted stories adding to their mental and psychological agonies.

The preliminary findings into the increasing number of suicide cases in Chitral reveal that profound psychological distress arising out of domestic issues, abortive love affair and failure in examination are the commonly known factors pushing individuals into the valley of death. As a result, the teenage girls could not stand the traumatic situation and take their lives with their own hands ostensibly to free themselves from the severe mental agony. The loss of life by committing suicide is so devastating that it not only claims the life of an individual but its impact on the entire family is last lasting and psychologically painful. The stigma of it remains and the victim’s family carries it along the entire life in the midst of a senseless and apathetic society.

The cultural onslaught has brought in drastic changes in the mode of life style in Chitral. The austerity that used to be the hallmark of Chitrali people is giving way to a rather ostentatious way of living. The Bollywood movies and Indian songs have made our young generation frenzied with fantasies and fashion craze and libidinous inclinations. Faking for a Bollywood hero the young boys pose dare-devils and perform dangerous stunts on motorbikes to attract the opposite sex. A girl is on the look out to find a perfect match and once she finds a guy of the fantastic stature of Bollywood movie hero she erroneously presumes that this macho man is the one who could possibly be her life partner. The love affair between the two love birds kicks off henceforth and secret meetings and long talks on mobile phones late into the night become a routine affair. The tragedy happens when the boy reveals that all his promises of love had been unfounded and flirtatious.

Likewise, it is unwise to have too many expectations from one’s kids and siblings. It becomes distressful for them when they fail to come up to the expectations of their elders. Many a time the children are pressed hard by parents to score highly in the examination and bring laurels. Sometimes it so happens that the target set by parents and relatives is not achieved and it becomes a cause of irritation and agony for the young mind. He/she feels embarrassed and disgraced in his/her own eyes and in front of friends and relatives. In consequence of this, His/her youthful thoughts turn into wild instincts that drive him/her crazy to the extent that he/she is compelled to terminate his/her life. Sanity must prevail, the kids must not be burdened with what that can lead to disastrous consequences.

Domestic violence is yet another catalytic agent which gives rise to suicide incidents in Chitral. Lack of intolerance and egoistic tendencies inside a household can make life a real mess. The tense relations between female members of a family over petty issues if not handled properly by the housekeeper could possibly blow out of proportion. The daughter-in-law in our society is the most looked down upon member of the household and in most cases she bears the brunt of all ill-treatment meted out to her by the rest of the female members. If she happens to be of weak nerves, she does what the rest of suppressed and depressed girls do in Chitral. The need of the hour is that we did away with the root causes of suicide in Chitral. .. Khalid Pervaiz Raza, Booni Chitral, 30 Sep 2017

