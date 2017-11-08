Imran Khan visits Chitral, announces new district

Chitral .. Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak announced a new district for Chitral. Addressing a huge public meeting at the Chitral polo ground, Chairman PTI said due to the extended length of Chitral district and difficulties of people in travelling large distances to reach government offices for their jobs, the new district had become necessary and he congratulated the Chitrali people for their dream realised. Chairman PTI stressed upon the importance of Local bodies and said if PTI comes to power it will improve upon the present local bodies system and conduct direct election for District Nazim. Chairman PTI said education, environment, accountability would be his party’s priority after coming to power.

People had turned up in large numbers to attend the public meeting specially from upper Chitral who would be direct beneficiaries of the new district .. CN report, 08 Nov 2017