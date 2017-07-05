Imran Khan promises to revive Mastuj district

Chitral — Chairman Tehrik Insaf Imran Khan has said he would announce the revival of Mastuj district which in earlier days used to be a separate entity but was merged and made part of Chitral district some decades ago. He was addressing a huge public meeting held at Mastuj fort on the occasion of joining the party of Shahzada Sikander Ul Mulk. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak also addressed the meeting and said that making Mastuj a separate district has been approved in principle and only a formal announcement is left, which will be made by Imran Khan in a public meeting in Chitral within a couple of months. Shahzada Sikander ul Mulk and Rehmat Ghazi Khan also spoke on the occasion. — CN report, 05 Jul 2017