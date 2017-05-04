Imran and I can bring change in Pakistan: Musharraf

While addressing a ceremony, the former president said “My party and Imran Khan’s party has the capability to bring due change in the country.”

He further mentioned that he agrees the stance of Imran Khan. “For national interest, I can be ally of PTI chairman and his party,” said Musharraf.

Furthermore, he rejected the final decision of Panama case. “Cannot give return date to Pakistan yet,” he added.

General (r ) Musharraf is in self exile since he left Pakistan to get treatment for his back issues since last year.

Published in ‘The Nation’ 02 May 2017