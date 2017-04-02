Gross violation of Aviation laws by PIA on Chitral route

Chitral .. Pakistan International Airlines, the sole service provider to Chitral from Islamabad and Peshawar has become a pain in the neck for travelers. Whimsical changes in schedule almost every fortnight and unwarranted cancellation of flights without giving any reason has become a norm on this route and no body seems to challenge this misconduct of PIA. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is requested to hold an inquiry into the frequency of schedule changes and the abrupt cancellation of flights (PK 660/PK 661) in good weather, without offering any consolation / compensation to the captive passengers. .. CN report, 02 Apr 2017

