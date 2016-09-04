Govt urged to regularise appointment of NTS selected teachers

Government of KP Education & School Department changed policy ofÂ appointment in Government Schools and introduced scrutiny ofÂ candidates through National Testing Service (Pakistan) which is goodÂ step to promote meritocracy and to enhance quality of education inÂ government schools. Secondly government advertised school based

appointment of the candidates on adhoc and school based withoutÂ specifying the period of tenure regularization/confirmation.

In theÂ first batch numbers of candidates have been appointed in far-flungÂ areas and on the basis of school based appointment and they are almostÂ completing their 03 years in the said schools which are regarded asÂ hardest stations of Chitral. For the last three years since firstÂ batch of NTS appointment is made, no step is taken by the governmentÂ to make policy for NTS appointees and to regularize those appointeesÂ which are paying duties in hardest stations. While in second batch ofÂ NTS appointment number of schools based posts advertised which were inÂ comparatively soft stations and appointment on those posts were alsoÂ made.

If the present school based appointment and non-transferableÂ policy is continued then those candidates who were appointed inÂ hardest stations of Chitral due to bad-luck have to survive there forÂ indefinite period, and on the other hand those candidates who wereÂ appointed against the soft-stations they have also to serve there onÂ life long process due to good luck (Luck matters). But this policy isÂ completely against service rules in which government servant hasÂ tenure of service in hard station which is 02 years.

Present policy ofÂ Education Department KP also violates service rule and it is alsoÂ logically incomprehensible and based on injustice that is a teacherÂ has to serve in the school of first appointment on permanent basis.Â Education Department should first regularize old appointees and thenÂ transfer them in soft stations who are completed their tenure in theÂ hardest areas, and new appointment should be made in the hardestÂ stations so that new comers start their service in the hard station inÂ the initial period and this procedure was in practice in the area.Â Having been fed up with lack-luster policy of the government regularization/confirmation, first batch of NTS appointees also applyÂ for posts which were recently advertised by the department in whichÂ vacancies are lying in comparatively soft-stations and in city areasÂ and first batch appointees leaving their post of first appointment.

If the government further delays regularization and confirmation of NTS

appointeesâ€™ teachers, then all of them will become hopeless and applyÂ for new posts in better stations and it will create chaos in theÂ education system. Consequently government good initiative ofÂ bringing quality in Education and school department through NTS based

appointment will become counterproductive.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Chief Minister KP, Pervez Khatak, MinisterÂ of Education Muhammad Atif are requested to take notice of theÂ situation and expedite regularization and confirmation of NTSÂ appointees and comprehensive policy should be made regarding the adhocÂ appointees reflecting their service matter and other issues which areÂ regarded as right of any government servant. Otherwise this goodÂ initiative will also become controversial and it will resultÂ despondency among the officials and all the old appointees will applyÂ for new posts and the purpose of this policy will face completeÂ failure. –Â Nasir Mehmood,Â Drosh Chitral, 04 Sep 2016.