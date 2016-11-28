Why are GB people more industrious than Chitralis?

Chitral — Despite the fact that Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan fall in the same geographical zone and for centuries have shared culture, weather, advantages and hardships together, but despite the so many similarities, the attitude towards life now largely differs with both the people.

The people of Chitral are by and large lazy and lethargic and avoid laborious jobs which is why the Afghans and Pathans from down districts have come and taken over businesses like butchery, bread baking (tandoors) and jobs like masonry and unskilled labour requirement in Chitral.

On the other hand the people of GB, particularly of Hunza have proven themselves to be industrious and hard working in no less a magnitude than the Afghans and pathans. In the tourism sector Gilgit Baltistan is way ahead of Chitral with hundreds of trained tour guides and high altitude porters hailing from Hunza and Skardu areas. Even in the field of high value businesses like transportation, import/export etc the Gilgitis are much advanced.

Various kind of fruit e.g apples, apricots, pears, cherries, mulberries, plums, grapes, pomogrenates, and wide variety of expensive herbs which are a joint product of Chitral and Gilgit, are scientifically dried and packed in Gilgit and sold in Islamabad and all over the country. Their stuff is even exported to Chitral where it is found in local dry fruit shops and the shopkeeper proudly presents them as product of Gilgit. In Chitral, fruit trees are either not looked after or the fruit is wasted without making good use of it. What could be the reason for this difference, one wonders. — CN report, 28 Nov 2016.