Four Fed ministers to visit Chitral preceding PM visit

Four Federal Ministers To Visit Chitral Before Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s Planned Visit.

The PM has agreed to visit Chitral at the invitation of MNA Chitral sometime in October 2017 to inaugurate major roads projects and gas plants, things which were planned by Ex PM Nawaz Sharif .

The EX PM Nawaz Sharif called and spoke to Shahzada Iftikhar on Saturday 19th August and reiterated his resolve to start work on all approved PSDP projects.

In a meeting at the Ministry of Communications, the Minister resolved to expediting Chitrals PSDP Road Projects to be implemented by NHA and agreed to visit Chitral in near future.

In a meeting with Shahzada Iftikhar Uddin MNA Chitral the Minister also suggested to take along Federal Minister for Health Tahira Afzal Tarar, Minister for Water Syed Javed Ali Shah as well as Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resoures Jam Kamal to Chitral.

The Federal Ministers agreed to include Kalash Valleys Road in Next ECNEC Agenda Besides Expediting Chitral Booni Mastuj Shandoor Road and Starting the ECNEC approved Kalkatak Drosh Chitral Road design work as the South Korean EXIM Bank has already agreed to finance the Chakdara Chitral Expressway.

The Minister will visit the planned NHA Project sites of Drosh, Kalash Valleys, Garam Chashama, Booni and Shandoor. .. CN report, 31 Aug 2017