Facilitation center at Lowari tunnel, what for?

Dear Sir,

According to news reports, District Administration Dir Bala has announced to set up facilitation center at the mouth of the Lowari tunnel which includes setting up tents and medical camp and food stalls. What rubbish is this! Is the tunnel there to with hold passengers forcibly and subject them to facilitation centers, or is the tunnel there to allow vehicles to pass through when they approach.

This is the first case in the world where vehicles are deliberately held up at the mouth of a tunnel and make them sick enough to be dependent on medical facilities or food or bathrooms.

Somebody please put an end to this nonsense and make the NHA/Sambo allow vehicles to pass through the tunnel both ways without holding them, because the widening part of the tunnel has been completed and there is no excuse for not allowing two way traffic in it. — Farid Ul Haq, Chitral 24 Dec 2016

