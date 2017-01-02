We are entering 2017 with a back breaking baggage

Chitral — We are entering the new year 2017 with the usual back breaking baggage that we never resolve to shed, come what may. We are entering the new year with liabilities and hangups, hangovers and ‘things to do’ of all sorts. Whether we would be able to handle our baggage by shedding it (or some of it) does not seem likely for the time being at least.

We are entering 2017 with usual self deception. Our religious preachers are still saying that if we recite Durood Sharif all our sins will be washed away, or if we go for tableegh or for Haj we will free ourselves from our past sins. We are still being sermoned about the evils of alcohol but not of dishonesty and hypocricy, we are still being sermoned about hating those who do not conform to the sermonizer’s version of Islam instead of loving all human beings. We are still being told that just being a muslim is enough to get into heaven implying no need to tread the tough path of honesty, truthfulness, uprightness and refrain from forbidden rizq e haram.

Our political leaders are likely to take us for a ride this year too. They live their lives in Distant lands, their wealth, their children, their interests stashed out there but come to lead and rule uswith impunity. Our political leaders have not done anything to improve the system. Even glaring sins like the plea bargain system has not been challenged by any political leader, nor has any substantial improvement in the election system been pursued by politicians.

The Pakistani people is likely to live in the same environment (isi tankhwa may kaam karainge). Half hearted, half baked reforms may be seen here and there but the essence ofthe malignant system will continue to reign with strength. — CN Editorial, 02 Jan 2017