The English and Dutch are really Chitralis ?

This is a map published by National Geographic showing how the earliest modern humans reached England and Spain. Take a close look at the white line. It shows the route the earliest humans took as established by DNA testing. It does not show the mountains but we who are familiar with these mountain passes know where they are. In fact, the white line is passing through what is now Jalalabad, it goes north up the Kunar River, it goes through Chitral and then it crosses the Broghol Pass and reaches what is now Tajikistan. In Tajikistan it splits. To the right it reaches China and the Americas. To the left it crosses Russia and reaches England. This tends to prove that the earliest modern Englishmen reaches England by passing through Chitral about 15,000 years ago. Thus, the reason the Chitralis look so much like us is not because original Aryan Trible came to Chitral from the North as is commonly assumed, but rather because the Aryan Tribes came from Chitral before reaching Western Europe .. Sam Sloan, 22 Mar 2017