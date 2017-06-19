Eight year old bride dies on wedding night

In Yemen an 8 year old child bride, a pretty small girl, died recently on her wedding night from internal hemorrhaging. A man almost five times her age was married to her. Its a very common practice in Yemen to marry child bride‘s to older men.

In 2010, a 12 year old girl died suffering in the labor room trying to give birth to a baby. There have been many more incidents to these types recorded so far as almost a quarter of the female population are married before the age of 15 in Yemen.

These incidents have outraged groups worldwide that are trying and working on to stop this barbaric tradition.

Groups worldwide are working to stop this archaic and lame practice which is completely disgusting, but having difficulties doing it and facing many challenges.The country has almost 80% of population below poverty line and that grips the people for practice of selling their daughters to be married in their childhood itself as it gets them good prices for their children and that’s why they don’t say no to it.

The Humanitarian wants to help the groups fighting against it. So we decided to spread it to more people as much as we can. We want to create awareness.

