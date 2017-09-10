Dream realized: Prime Minister flies in a Fighter jet

Chitral .. The prime minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi availed the privilege of being the Commander in Chief of the armed forces by flying in an F-16 aircraft at an Air force fighter base. This is the first time ever a Prime Minister of Pakistan has taken such an initiative. According to sources, PM Abbasi being the son of an Air force bomber pilot Air Cdre Khakan Abbasi (late) had a childhood dream of flying a jet fighter aircraft. As a prime minister he got the opportunity and promptly availed it. The gesture has been widely appreciated by the people as a good precedence and an encouragement to those who risk their lives every day flying the most demanding machines of the time. Earlier Putin of Russia and G Bush of the USA are on record to have flown fighter planes wearing G suits. .. CN report, 10 Sep 2017

Related