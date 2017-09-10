Dream realized: Prime Minister flies in a Fighter jet

Chitral .. The prime minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi availed the privilege of being the Commander in Chief of the armed forces by flying in an F-16 aircraft at an Air force fighter base. This is the first time ever a Prime Minister of Pakistan has taken such an initiative. According to sources, PM Abbasi being the son of an Air force bomber pilot Air Cdre Khakan Abbasi (late) had a childhood dream of flying a jet fighter aircraft. As a prime minister he got the opportunity and promptly availed it. The gesture has been widely appreciated by the people as a good precedence and an encouragement to those who risk their lives every day flying the most demanding machines of the time. Earlier Putin of Russia and G Bush of the USA are on record to have flown fighter planes wearing G suits. .. CN report, 10 Sep 2017
It is a very good gesture and demands lots of guts. However we hope that tomorrow when the prime minister steps down from office, he will not mention this feat as his biggest achievement as Prime minister!