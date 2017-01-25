District Nazim accuses NHA of fanning hatred against Prime minister

Chitral — District Nazim Haji Maghfirat Shah in a public meeting in Chitral lashed out at the NHA saying it was deliberately creating and fanning hatred in the hearts of the people against the Prime Minister who is said to be directly in charge of the NHA.

The District Nazim said people are held up at ends of the tunnel for three days and yesterday despite the roads being cleared travelers were not allowed to use the tunnel and travelers including women, children elderly and sick were forced to spend the night in mosques and inside their vehicles under freezing conditions.

He lamented that despite being head of the district government, he was forced to address a public meeting about this urgent problem of the people as nobody concerned with the tunnel listened to him or gave his suggestion any importance. — CN report, 25 Jan 2017