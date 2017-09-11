A deadly trend: Five girls commit suicide in one month

Chitral: In a scary increase in the trend of young girls ending their lives voluntarily, two girls aged sixteen and twenty years respectively have jumped into the river in upper Chitral at two different places within two days. This is the fifth incident of a girl committing suicide in Chitral district within a short span of one month.

It is of utmost importance that a team of highly qualified specialists consisting of psychiatrists, psychologists, behaveorologists and social science experts, be dispatched to Chitral with the task of studying the reasons for this unfortunate behaviour in depth and suggesting immediate implementable measures to check this menace. .. CN report, 11 Sep 2017