A deadly trend: Five girls commit suicide in one month

Chitral: In a scary increase in the trend of young girls ending their lives voluntarily, two girls aged sixteen and twenty years respectively have jumped into the river in upper Chitral at two different places within two days. This is the fifth incident of a girl committing suicide in Chitral district within a short span of one month.
It is of utmost importance that a team of highly qualified specialists consisting of psychiatrists, psychologists, behaveorologists and social science experts, be dispatched to Chitral with the task of studying the reasons for this unfortunate behaviour in depth and suggesting immediate implementable measures to check this menace. .. CN report, 11 Sep 2017
The vicious trend of suicide in young girls in Chitral District is creating alarming situation. The District administration should take notice of it and arrange to carryout detailed survey to find out the reason and causes of this evil practice. The D.C. Chitral may kindly prepare a comprehensive report based on ground realities. In my opinion, the head of the family should be taken in safe custody for a specific period after funeral ceremony of the deceased for detailed investigation. Most of the girls committed extreme action of suicide are reportedly teen angers. The awareness of our young generation is no doubt of high level. As such the like or dislike among the young girls for marriage is natural and may be the major reason. Therefore, the NGOs and local welfare societies should come forward to play their role to combat the illiteracy and old traditions of the society.