Chitralis win laurels in table tennis tourney

Chitral — A Chitrali boy and girl namely Fahad Khwaja Chitrali and Namra Rehman Chitrali clinched the boys and girls title respectively in the 9th NBP Masters Table Tennis Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa championships while physically challenged player Altaf Hussain also belonging to Chitral won in the special category. The tournament participated by over 100 players was held at the Qayum stadium Peshawar and was participated by over a hundred players from all over KP. Regional Manager National Bank of Pakista Waseem Akhtar was the chief guest while former sports minister Aqil Shah, Madam Anjum Anwar, senior journalist Nadir Khwaja and other prominent personalities were present. — CN report, 22 Dec 201

