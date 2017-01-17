Chitralis taken for a ride again on tunnel opening issue

Chitral — After having tortured the Chitrali people for most part of the winter season by not opening the tunnel for travel, the Advisor to Prime minister announced two weeks back that the tunnel will be opened for two days a week. This was followed frenzical messages of thanks to the Advisor by all and sundry in Chitral no body wanting to be left behind in this ‘thanks giving’ competition.

However to the dismay of the beleaguered travelers nothing budged at the tunnel. All parties meetings and usual threats of agitation again started, and the issue of notification for tunnel opening not being issued became the new nightmare. Finally when on ‘intervention’ of the Advisor, the notification was issued, another volley of thanks for issuing the notification was fired at the Advisor by political ‘leaders’ (pygmies) of Chitral, each one wanting to take credit for issuance of the notification.

However the bad luck does not end here. The poor Chitralis have now come to know that the two days for tunnel opening is in fact one day, as the tunnel authorities have cut down half day from each tunnel opening day. What this means to the travelers is the same piling up of vehicles at the torture point of the tunnel like previous years.

تیری زلفوں کے خم و پیچ بتاتے ہیں مجھے ‘ میری تقدیر میں لکھا ہے پریشان ہونا

.. CN report, 17 Jan 2017