Chitralis generosity in offering thanks penalises them

Dear Sir,

A glance inside any Chitrali newspaper or a Chitrali website shows it’s pages half filled with messages of thanks. ‘Thanks’ by so and so to a public representative for announcing/doing such and such project, thanks to so and so for visiting Chitral, thanks to so and so for speaking about Chitral in senate, thanks to MNA, thanks to MPA, Thanks to Nazim, thanks to DCO, thanks to DPO, thanks to DHO, thanks to DEO, thanks to XEN, thanks to NGO, thanks to non NGO, thanks to XYZ etc etc.

If the amount of messages of thanks was any measure of the jobs being undertaken or the services being rendered in Chitral, then Chitral should be in the highest bracket of developed districts. Unfortunately Chitral is much below in development index than even those areas whose people are not particular about offering thanks.

Though being gracious and polite is a good thing but when it is overdone it looses it’s value and people take you for granted, like we Chitralis are taken for granted by one and all. — Ehsanullah Khan, Chitral 30 Dec 2016