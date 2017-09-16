Chitrali students head for Central Asia to study

Chitral .. Chitrali students have started heading north- to Central Asia to pursue their studies. Two students have been admitted to the University of Central Asia this year, the latest being Uzma Khan of Reshun who did her intermediate from Aga Khan Secondary School Kuragh. It may be mentioned that due to the special interest and emphasis on education by the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim Community, HH Prince Karim Aga Khan, the community has progressed markedly in this field and it’s members are not only highly educated but are also now highly placed in various fields. This is a positive development as the progress of education in the region can can bring about a change in the way of thinking of the population at large and help accepting modern day ground realities. .. Source: Facebook (Explore De Chitral), 16 Sep 2017.

