Chitrali speaks at UN cconference

Chitral .. Shah Zada Ibrahim belonging upper Chitral spoke at the United Nations eighth session of Open-Ended Working Group on Ageing (OEWG). According to a press release by him, he, as Ambassador of Civil Societies The United Nations Department of Economic & Social Council for Pakistan & CEO (NCCB) Pakistan elaborated the importance and Respect of the Elderly people people mentioned in the holy Quran quoting various verses from the Holy book.

He said In Pakistan the joint family system is breaking up rapidly and elderly population is facing loneliness and abandonment. There is no systematic or empirical study which would highlight the magnitude of abuse of elderly yet anecdotal evidence is replete with such examples. As human rights universal and older people should enjoy their rights on an equal basis with others in society but unfortunately, particularly older women are discriminated (directly or indirectly), neglected, subjected and abused in various ways such as in collective decision making ,in age limit for employment, old age benefit, healthcare facilities, health insurance, financial services, government benefits, political leadership, access to development programs, access to human rights, access to speedy justice, access to opportunities, ownership matters, harassment, prejudicial attitudes towards their abilities , health, their voices are not heard by the younger accused, insulted, screamed, scolded, coerced, threatened, look down upon, humiliated physically, denial of autonomy, threatened with weapons to death, threatened with physical violence, threatened to deprive of their liberty.

Pakistan has an extremely poor track record when it comes to addressing issues associated with human rights of older persons. It ranks depressingly low in the Global Age Watch Index: at 92 out of 94 countries. Pakistan ranks particularly low with respect to health of older persons, with a relatively low life expectancy and even lower healthy life expectancy. It ranks low also with respect to satisfaction of older persons with social connectedness, civic freedom and public transport.

He made a fervent appeal to the UN agencies, other International organizations, government of Pakistan and philanthropist people of the world to come forward to address this issue with the coordination of local civil societies at grassroots’ level. .. CN report, 14 Jul 2017