Chitral rich in websites, social media presence

Chitral — The otherwise castaway district of Chitral is rich in its presence on the social media, particularly websites from Chitral are multiplying. There are about a dozen websites few in English but mostly in Urdu which are updated regularly and register even petty news happenings in Chitral.

Besides websites Chitralis are also very active on Facebook, having many pages related to Chitral besides numerous personal pages. Participation of youth in social media discussions speaks of the intrinsic intelligence and interest in intellectual pursuits, of Chitralis.

Chitralis have been known for their interest in studying and striving for even petty white collar jobs even if they paid less, compared to physical labour though more rewarding. The advent of social media has given a chance to Chitralis to show their talent. With proper guidance and sponsorship Chitrali youth can well excel in the information technology field .. CN report, 15 May 2017