Chitral MPAs ready to jump the fence?

Chitral.. According to a reliable source, (news unconfirmed though) both the sitting MPAs belonging to Chitral district are ready to shift political loyalties. The source disclosed that the MPAs were in close contact with the Chief Minister KP and are mulling joining the PTI which has the government in the province.

Changing political parties on principles is not something to be ashamed of, rather sticking to a political party for personal gains is something to be admonished.

Shifting of the two stalwarts of PPP to a rival party will deliver a big blow to an erstwhile popular political party of Chitral which already is under moral cloud for halting the construction of Lowari tunnel and diverting its funds to Multan and Gujar Khan by the two PPP Prime Ministers during their tenures in office .. CN report, 24 May 2017.