Chitral gets a lady Sessions Judge

Chitral — As per handout from the office of the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, with respect to shuffling of appointments in the Judiciary, Sofia Waqar Khattak has been posted as District and Sessions Judge Chitral replacing Aftab Afridi who has been posted to Peshawar High Court as Officer on Special Duty. The incoming District and Sessions Judge has been working as senior Director Administration at the KP judicial Academy, KP. This will be the first time when a female Judge would be heading the Judiciary in Chitral. — CN report, 06 Jan 2017

