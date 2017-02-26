Census to be faulty if minority religions/languages omitted

Dear Sir,

The 6th Census of Pakistan in Scheduled from 15th March 2017, without any room for religions and Languages. Kalash is a Religious minority of international fame. Kalasha and Yedgha languages are endangered Languages of Pakistan. Khowar, Shina, Burushaski, Balti, Gowri, and Torwali are unique indo Aryan Languages haunted by scholars around the world. The 6th Census will be a failure until it documents data on the minority religions and languages of Pakistan. Civil Society organization of Kalash, khow and other language and minority communities of Chitral,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan have sharply reacted to the census failure and requested the Army Chief and Chief Justice of Pakistan to intervene and review the census format to include all religions and languages including Kalasha and khowar. — Dr Inayatullah Faizi, Chitral 26 Feb 2017

