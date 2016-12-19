Bahria Town should extend ‘Free Lunch’ to Chitral

Peshawar: Asia’s largest private real estate developer Bahria Town has recently inaugurated a public welfare project namely ‘Bahria Dastarkhwan’ at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar wherein about thousands of poor and needy patients and their attendants would be provided free-food at lunch and dinner and separate arrangement for women. Indeed, it is a noble deed, and public welfare scheme under the leadership of CEO of Bahria Town Malik Riaz.

Chitral is also flood-hit, largest in terms of territory and backward district in the province; its DHQ Hospital always studded with the deserving and destitute patients and their attendants far away for their homes are just waiting this kindheart and love to serve mankind project.Therefore, CEO of Bahria Town Malik Riaz and Brig (retd) Tahir Butt, the head of Relief Operations, Bahria Town Islamabad is requested that this public welfare project (Bahria Dastarkhwan) may also be extended to the District Headquarter Hospital Chitral. — Ashraf ud Din, Peshawar, 19 Dec 2016.