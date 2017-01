Chitral — Long outstanding project of Mulkhow, the Atahk channel has finally been approved, says MNA Shahzada Iftikharuddin. He said the channel and accompanying powerhouse of 200 mega watt would be constructed by FWO at a cost of 55 billion Rupees, the funds for which would be arranged by the FWO itself, he said. — BH Azad, 26 Jan 2017.

