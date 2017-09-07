Appeal to the Chairman National Highway Authority

National Highway Authority (NHA) is primarily responsible for maintenance of Chitral to Peshawar road (NA-45) which comes under its jurisdiction. But performance of NHA in this regard is extremely pathetic which results serious problems for commuters and general traffic. If one travels from Chitral to Peshawar NA-45 road is found in dilapidated condition and travelers face ditches at every second.

This time patching of road and construction of culverts are in progress in different points of the road. But quality of work is extremely poor and the repaired points will not survive of the traffic even for one week. Last year the same exercise was done but immediately after the patching again wear and tear appeared on the road within one week of the work which itself reflects quality of the work done last year. Had the work done last year on quality basis, duplication of expenses would have been avoided and meagre resources of the country would be saved. This year the same futile exercise is in process and relevant contractor is again making people fool by his rough quality of work and wasting resources of our country unashamedly.

Chairman NHA and other relevant authorities are requested kindly take notice of the issue and stop payment to the contractor until and unless he will improve his quality of work. Especially construction of culverts are extremely poor and construction materials used in the process does not meet the required ratio and within no time of the construction wear and tear/crakes appeared on the culvert and causeways. If we misuse our meagre resources and continue with vicious circle of faulty construction, we would not have resources left for developmental purpose. This trend of wasting resources in the name of patching must be stopped for good for the sack of our mother land. Please have mercy on the poverty ridden people of Pakistan who are contributing these works through their hard earned tax money. It is also lamenting situation for district administration, political leaders, MNA, MPA and other stakeholders and especially civil society that they are dead silent and totally indifferent towards these issues and do not take notice of faulty public works. .. Professor Muhammad Dost, Chitral 07 Sep 2017