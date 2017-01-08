Amir Muqam orders tunnel opening two days a week

Chitral — Adviser to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam at a literary function in Peshawar announced that the Lowari tunnel will be opened for vehicular traffic two days a week instead of the earlier one day a week schedule. The Jamaat Islami and the District Nazim played a positive role in pressurizing for change of schedule and arranged a number of All parties meetings for the same. Meanwhile Chitralis have condemned the tunnel authorities for opening of the tunnel for fun going jeep rally, but denying it to hard pressed travelers struggling for survival. — CN report, 08 Jan 2017

Related