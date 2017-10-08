Aga Khan demands urgent action to restore man-nature balance

The love and the sense of urgency to the environment around us is what shared the one who organized and participated in the first edition of the One Ocean Forum. As a president of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, an organization that has its own existence at sea, I can only express my pride in this initiative, focused on the conservation of the marine environment. Recent events oblige us to reflect on how environmental pollution and the resulting climate change are heavily affecting the ecosystem of our lives. I am referring to the latest fiery hurricanes, including Irma, who also hit our winter office at Virgin Gorda and had a devastating impact on the Caribbean populations. Because of the warming of the oceans, situations like this will be on the agenda if we do not introduce virtuous and incisive behaviors. From today. It is therefore our duty to strive to reduce the high level of environmental pollution, trying to restore the balance between man and nature. At the end of the two days of One Ocean we presented the Charta Emerald, an ethical and behavioral code: my hope is that this document can be shared by as many people, institutions and associations as possible. And that the example of the Costa Smeralda Yacht Club can be a source of inspiration and awareness for other realities. At the end of the two days of One Ocean we presented the Charta Emerald, an ethical and behavioral code: my hope is that this document can be shared by as many people, institutions and associations as possible. And that the example of the Costa Smeralda Yacht Club can be a source of inspiration and awareness for other realities. At the end of the two days of One Ocean we presented the Charta Emerald, an ethical and behavioral code: my hope is that this document can be shared by as many people, institutions and associations as possible. And that the example of the Costa Smeralda Yacht Club can be a source of inspiration and awareness for other realities.

This year, we celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the club’s foundation date. Already in that distant 1967, the first thought was aimed at the environmental impact that would have had the development projects underway. Even before finalizing the master plan for the construction of the Costa Smeralda, environmental studies were carried out throughout the marine area, rainfall and wind, and it was learned that the bay of Porto Cervo was subject to a natural purification process. Our attention to environmental protection allowed us to build an ad hoc plan for the territory to preserve it over time. Today, however, the only natural process is not enough to safeguard the sea: it is necessary to act urgently and introduce a real code of behavior.