How did Afghanistan look before the wars June 20, 2017 In the 60s, this blonde attracted looks in a still very conservative Afghanistan. But many people also wore nice western clothes in the 60s, too. Afghanistan had a modern military thanks to reforms by King Amanullah Khan in the 1920s. Dr. Bill Podlich A new car drives through a freshly-built mountain tunnel … Dr. Bill Podlich … and another stops at a gas station. Dr. Bill Podlich Girls and boys in western-style universities and schools were encouraged to talk to each other freely. Dr. Bill Podlich Newly-paved streets were flooded with new cars. Dr. Bill Podlich There was also a Girl and Boy Scouts of Afghanistan. Dr. Bill Podlich The country was undergoing a process of modernization … Dr. Bill Podlich … but much of Afghan culture retained its traditional dress and style. Even in Kabul, the bazaars remained the same as they had in earlier decades. Dr. Bill Podlich Here’s a more traditional stall … Dr. Bill Podlich … and a typical street scene. Dr. Bill Podlich Following World War II — which Afghanistan managed to stay out of — the Soviets and Americans competed for rights to build Afghan roadways. Dr. Bill Podlich Unlike today, roads in 1960s Afghanistan were well-kept and generally free of wear and tear. Dr. Bill Podlich Kids grew up in a safe environment, free of extremist influence, compared to today. Dr. Bill Podlich The villages didn’t look too much different back then … Dr. Bill Podlich … although new construction was everywhere. Dr. Bill Podlich Signs of prosperity dotted the urban landscape, showing off the country’s upper class. Dr. Bill Podlich The group of American schools in Afghanistan shows just how stable the country was once considered. Dr. Bill Podlich An official vehicle plies the streets. Dr. Bill Podlich Fruit markets stayed largely the same and became a staple of Afghan culture. Dr. Bill Podlich … as did fabric markets … Dr. Bill Podlich … and glassware. Dr. Bill Podlich Kabul’s classic architecture was maintained, giving the city a firm aesthetic and sense of identity. Dr. Bill Podlich Here’s another example of the city’s distinctive style. Dr. Bill Podlich Even so, there was much western influence in the newer homes and businesses. Dr. Bill Podlich Crowded lorries and trucks are still a common scene in the country. Dr. Bill Podlich A view of the mountains outside of Kabul in winter. Dr. Bill Podlich Women weren’t required to wear burqas — Afghanistan wasn’t quite as conservative back then. But some would still cover up by choice. Dr. Bill Podlich A traditional-style archway. Dr. Bill Podlich Elementary education, even out in the rural areas, was standard. Dr. Bill Podlich There was a widespread sense that opportunities hinged on education. Dr. Bill Podlich Children would learn in outside classrooms if they had to. Dr. Bill Podlich … although new buildings were always under construction. Dr. Bill Podlich Nationalism grew, as people identified with Afghanistan rather than with tribes. Dr. Bill Podlich There were movie theaters, libraries, chemistry labs, and on the outskirts of Kabul, large factories churning out a variety products. Dr. Bill Podlich Some historical buildings were in an excellent state of preservation. Dr. Bill Podlich People gathered in the streets for religious or cultural events without fear. Dr. Bill Podlich But while urban Afghanistan became modern, rural Afghanistan was still much as it had been decades before. Dr. Bill Podlich Afghanistan had a national identity, and a distinct national style, despite all the newfangled ‘western’ influence. Dr. Bill Podlich Tradition still reigned. Dr. Bill Podlich Yes, both rural and urban, western and south asian, it seemed all of Afghanistan … Dr. Bill Podlich … was on the road to prosperity. Dr. Bill Podlich The wars were in the future — but they weren’t very far off. When the Soviets invaded less than two decades later, it would hasten Afghanistan’s path towards becoming a very different country. Dr. Bill Podlich Related
From the picture one can imagine that, the society was mixed up, there were were cultured, moderate, modern ultra modern segments in it. Some women are seen in skits and some are in shuttlecock burqas. Some parts of the country look highly developed and some parts look extremely backward. One can think of uneven distribution of resources or accessibility to resources was limited to few, like current situation in Pakistan. Situations like that very often give rise to social and economic disasters and push the country into a war consequently. That is all my perception, i could be wrong. If matters of equity are not considered, we may come to same conclusion in near future (God forbid)