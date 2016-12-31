Absent of Punishment: Motorcyclists imperil lives with reckless riding

Dear Sir,
Despite having been reported in the press earlier, motorcyclists continue to go berserk with overspeeding in Chitral. In violation of the traffic rules, the bikers perform stunts such as one-wheeling on the busy roads and do so with impunity. Ironically all this goes on under the nose of the traffic police. Over two hundred youngsters are reported to have died in accidents due to speeding last year. The violators of traffic rules must be dealt with severely to regulate smooth flow of traffic on the roads. Moreover, speeding must be discouraged on every forum in the best public interest. — Khalid Pervaiz, Booni 31 Dec 2016.
