Why and how are we being misled?

Chitral .. As Muslims obliged to follow our religious preachers and sermon givers, we are being subjected to a grave misconception that whatever act of sin we commit (particularly sins related to financial matters) can be washed off by offering a certain prayer or dua or ritual. Because of this concept we are financially corrupt from top to bottom, from the outside to the core.

Our Presidents and Prime ministers have been accused of corruption. Those who have accused them and later themselves became Presidents or Prime minsters have themselves indulged in corruption, our ministers, our bureaucrats and even our military officers (who got the chance) have all turned up corrupt. Coming down the ladder of social setup even the tehsildar, patwari, chaprasi and chowkidar all infallibly rise to their own level of corruption

Why does this happen? It is because we are taught and preached that sins particularly sins related to financial matters that also involves lieying, cheating, stealing, forgery, bribing etc etc are all pardonable offences.

The dilemma of our mindset can be explained fully by the following small snippet:

‘A man direly wanted a bicycle so he prayed and prayed to God to give him a bicycle, When his prayer did not materialse he stole someone’s bicycle and prayed to God to forgive him’.

This is exactly the mindset we are living our lives with. How can we improve without changing this mindset. No NABs, JITs, Anti corruption institutions, Martial Laws, can change this mindset .. only the man on the pulpit and the preacher on TV who is assigned to tell us the ‘word of God’ can do the trick, but for that he needs to clarify this matter in his own mind first. .. CN report, 26 Sep 2017.