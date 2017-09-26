Why and how are we being misled?

Chitral .. As Muslims obliged to follow our religious preachers and sermon givers, we are being subjected to a grave misconception that whatever act of sin we commit (particularly sins related to financial matters) can be washed off by offering a certain prayer or dua or ritual. Because of this concept we are financially corrupt from top to bottom, from the outside to the core.
Our Presidents and Prime ministers have been accused of corruption. Those who have accused them and later themselves became Presidents or Prime minsters have themselves indulged in corruption, our ministers, our bureaucrats and even our military officers (who got the chance) have all turned up corrupt. Coming down the ladder of social setup even the tehsildar, patwari, chaprasi and chowkidar all infallibly rise to their own level of corruption
Why does this happen? It is because we are taught and preached that sins particularly sins related to financial matters that also involves lieying, cheating, stealing, forgery, bribing etc etc are all pardonable offences.
The dilemma of our mindset can be explained fully by the following small snippet:
‘A man direly wanted a bicycle so he prayed and prayed to God to give him a bicycle, When his prayer did not materialse he stole someone’s bicycle and prayed to God to forgive him’.
This is exactly the mindset we are living our lives with. How can we improve without changing this mindset. No NABs, JITs, Anti corruption institutions, Martial Laws, can change this mindset .. only the man on the pulpit and the preacher on TV who is assigned to tell us the ‘word of God’ can do the trick, but for that he needs to clarify this matter in his own mind first. .. CN report, 26 Sep 2017.
Thought provoking. Good attempt. But that ” man on the pulpet” in our country also fits into the list of corrupt people you have shown in your report. Moral ethics has to be taught at an early age and at home. It can only be done by parents through their own personal example and not just by talk. Curriculums in schools can then take it up from there. Of course all this can only be done in the long term. In the short term society must continue to condemn corruption , like Chitral News is doing, and expose people among us who are indulging in and benefitting from corrupt practices. We should start by not visiting the homes of such people and neither salaam them or acknowledge their salaam. Presently the opposite is happening.
I am glad to say that i have found that here in Chitral our people ( including our local officials) are generally quite different from the rest of our country and are not as greedy and corrupt. Thank God for that.
I appreciate Chitral News for its incessant efforts to create awareness among the educated segment of society regarding the evil practices eroding the moral fibre of our society. This, in fact, is a great crusade CN is waging against those elements who are bereft of morality and consider all kinds of evil methods valid to achieve their objective knowing fully well that the end does not justify the means.
As rightly pointed out, the man on the pulpit exerts large influence on the audience but unluckily, teaching morality, honesty, truthfulness and fair and square dealing does not find priority in the sermon of the preacher. He lays more emphasis on peripheral issues and ignores those fundamentals which have a great bearing on our practical life. His focus is always on how to offer prayers and the quantification of rewards it carries but omits the more important aspect of prayers which is related to the practical life of a Muslim. The basic reason for this anomaly is that we have failed to produce genuine religious preachers and imams (prayer leaders) with an in-depth knowledge of the Quran and Sunnah. When you allow every Tom, Dick and Harry with a turban on his head to assume the role of a preacher, it comes as a fait accompli.