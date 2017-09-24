Please increase PIA flights to Chitral

Dear Sir,

Through your esteemed news and views website I would request the PIA authorities to increase air service between Islamabad, Chitral and Peshawar to at least three flights a week. The present two flights a week schedule is insufficient as much as it is lopsided.

If the flight gets cancelled on a Sunday one has to wait till next Friday to travel by air which is ridiculous where regular service is concerned. The Lowari tunnel travel is still cumbersome as one has to reach the tunnel at a particular time to be able to travel through it and that too on a one way traffic causing lots of problems which most civilised people want to avoid.

I also request other private airlines to start air service to Chitral as inflated fare and high occupancy rate on this route makes it very juicy and profitable for any airline. Thank you. .. Muhammad Shabir, Chitral 24 Sep 2017