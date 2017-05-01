Jihad through sermons against food adulteration needed

Dear Sir

I saw a harrowing video about the gravity of food adulteration in Pakistan on chitralnews.com. Things have become so bad that we cannot be sure of any food item we are eating. I request the Ulema kiram to wage a war through their sermons against adulteration in food items and medicines.

If this kind of adulteration of food stuff would have been there during the time of our Holy Prophet (PBUH), the adulteraters would be receiving capital punishment and this act would have been prohibited as much (perhaps even more severely) than consuming alcohol.

Why I am requesting the religious preachers is because the government has lost its hold over such affairs and it cannot do much other than random feeble checks here and there without any punishment, signifying nothing.

The Ulema kiram can address those people who indulge in such practices by scaring them with the punishment of hell in the after life, which seems the only effective dose for such hardened muslims who think all their sins including such sins would be pardoned by offering touba in old age or by offering Haj etc. .. Faridul Haq, Chitral 01 May 2017.