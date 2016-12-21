An example of unscrupulous greed in our society

Apropos a news reports in the press, the sole survivor of the family of Garam Chashma that perished aboard the ill-fated Aircraft en route to Islamabad is aggressively being egged on by her close relatives for custody and guardianship. Speculations are rife that the relatives are desirous of taking the custody of the minor girl in the hope that they might have a share in the 3.3 million rupees insurance money. It presents a dismal picture of our society where moral values take a back seat when it comes to gauge human relations in terms of monetary gains. — Khalid Pervaiz, Booni, Chitral, 21 Dec 2016