Effect of five times prayers not reflected in our daily lives ?

Dear Sir,

Yesterday during Friday prayer congregation while the prayer leader was busy narrating stories from ‘Qasas ul Anbia” and stressing upon the importance of offering prayers in the mosque, I kept contemplating as to why does the obligatory ritual of offering five times prayers in the mosque (or at home) not affect our daily life conduct. In fact the daily lives we live are at tangent to what the prayer message signifies.

Why is it that the call for prayers (Azaan) is given with clock precision punctuality and we assemble for prayers at the exact time, but outside the prayers when we give time to someone for a meeting, attend formal and informal functions like conferences, meetings, weddings, Quran Khwanis, we never honour punctuality.

Why is it that in the begining part of every prayer we ask God to show us the right path (soora Fateha), but we never strive to seek the right path after the prayer is over. Why is it that after every prayer the prayer leader asks Allah Almighty for forgivance of sins but hardly asks Allah for the strength not to commit sins.

Why is it that we take care of personal cleanliness in the form of ablution as essential for prayers, but after prayers are over, we immediately embrace rubbish whether in personal hygiene or the environment.

Why are we so humble when we are praying in the mosque, but the moment prayers are over, we are a totally different people.

Can the highest seminaries of Islam like the Jamia Al Azhar investigate into this dichotomy and devise ways and methods where Muslims should personify their prayers in their daily life routine. .. Faridul Haq, Chitral 04 Nov 2017