Deputy Commissioner’s cleanliness initiative appreciated

Dear Sir,

Through your esteemed news and views service, I wish to express my appreciation for the positive steps taken by DC Chitral Mr Irshad Ahmad Sodhar, upon assuming charge of office. His immediate activities speak of the priorities in his mind which seem sound and healthy by any standard. We hope he keeps up the tempo and attends to pressing collective problems of the people of Chitral. We hope that the cleanliness drive launched by him continues beyond the week and becomes a standard procedure year round. I also request him to ask the Imams of mosques to stress upon the importance of cleanliness of their environment through Darse and Jumma sermons. “Where there is a will there is a way”. We wish him good luck. .. Faridul Haq, Chitral 19 Oct 2017

