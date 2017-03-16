Any person or organisation can advertise here for Jobs available with them. Advertisers must give their names, city of residence, NIC number, email address (for contact). The content must be entered in the comments box below.. Please note; This service is free of charge.
……………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Jobs available in Wild Life Dept Chitral: Applications are invited for the post of Wild Life Watcher in Chitral from local domiciled candidates (6 vacancies). Last date for reciept of applications is 20 Jan 2017. Contact email: [email protected]
Contact phone number: 0943-412101
———————————————————————————————–
CPEC related Jobs:
Applications are invited from a private sector company SIJIXING Enterprise (Pvt.) Limited working in CPEC in different projects in Pakistan for the following vacant posts, mostly based at Gwadar and Mansehra Projects
POSITIONS VACANT:
1 Architectural Engineers
2 Environmental Engineers
3 Geo technical Engineers
4 Lecturers of Disaster Management (For Diploma Courses Classes in DM)
5 Lecturers of Project Management (For Diploma Courses Classes in PM)
6 Lecturers of NGOs Management (For Diploma Courses in NFP Management)
7 Material Engineers
8 Waste water Engineers
9 Coastal Engineers
10 Construction Engineers
11 Environmental Officer
12 Civil Engineers
13 Mechanical Engineers
14 Electrical Engineers
15 Construction Manager
16 Design Engineer
17 Design Managers
18 Auto Cad Masters
19 Security Guards
20 Auto Electricians
21 Planning Engineers
22 Project Coordinators
23 Project Document Controllers
24 Project Engineers
25 Project Managers
26 Quantity Surveyors
27 Geologists Helpers
28 Computer Operators
29 Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mech, Electrical)
30 Surveyors
31 Survey Helpers
32 Purchase Officers
33 Store Keepers
34 IT Technicians
35 Watchman
36 Highway Foreman
37 Electricians
38 Carpenters
39 Cooks
40 Welders
41 Drivers LTV, HTV
42 Drilling Machine Operators
43 Operator of Heavy Equipment
44 Iron worker or (Steel erector)
45 Mason , Marble setters and Polishers
46 Painters and decorators
47 Plumber
48 Safety Officers/ Safety Managers
49 Site Managers
50 Security Supervisors
my name is Sheraz Ali from Hafizabad please reply me as soon as possible i m a Safety Oficer