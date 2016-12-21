‘Children of a lesser God’

Chitral — The tragic air crash causing death of forty seven people on board has unleashed hours, days and weeks of horrible pain and agony upon those who are left behind to mourn their loved ones. Amongst the forty one passengers plus six crew members, twenty passengers belonged to just one area- Chitral. Not only that twenty ill fated passengers belonged to Chitral but they included six members of a single family which completely vanished into thin air, belonged to Chitral.

Despite so grave being the gravity of this tragedy, it is disgusting to mention that not a single government representative, let alone the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister visited Chitral to condole with the families of the deceased and people of Chitral who lost their lives in such a large number due to the criminal incompetence of the government controlled airline.

Had twenty passengers from any other one district been killed in the crash, the Prime minister and Chief minister would have gone running jumping to the district for condolence.

Why is it that Chitralis are considered lower in status compared to other citizens of Pakistan. We need to look into this phenomenon seriously. Is it that we Chitralis ask too little from life and get it?. If not, what else could be the reason? — CN Editorial, 19 Dec 2016