Home

CHITRAL NEWS/VIEWS
  • Boy dies, thousands stranded at Lowari pass.
  • Tunnel opening schedule becomes major issue in Chitral
  • Chitral News Briefs
  • What Modi shouldn’t do
  • Drug Abuse gets serious in Pakistani schools, universities
  • Amir Muqam orders tunnel opening two days a week
  • Urdu News اردو خبریں
  • Chitral’s failed poverty reduction strategies
  • Challenge of marketable education in Chitral
  • It’s meeting time at ‘All Parties’: issue yet another warning
  • Quest for peace in Afghanistan
  • Chitral gets a lady Sessions Judge
  • When things go south, remember this
  • Pakistan has Mortgaged Airports, Motorways, to Get Loans
  • Tunnel denied to public, available to well connected people
  • Linguist RA Chitrali gets presidential award for his book
  • Anti-ageing chocolate developed by Cambridge University
  • We are entering 2017 with some heavy baggage
  • Wishing our readers a Happy and Propitious New Year
  • World’s richest people of 2016
  • Absent of Punishment: Motorcyclists imperil lives with reckless riding
  • “Our system is corrupt”- a ‘revelation’ by Chairman Senate
  • China is rife with these 10 fake foods
  • Chitralis generosity in offering thanks penalises them
  • Be good to yourself in 2017
  • Indian VP suggests confederation to solve problems
  • Power to you in 2017: Intelligent Wearable Strength
  • Pakistan 7th most vulnerable country to climate change
  • 33 Dramatic Predictions for 2030
  • Plane crash deprives Chitral of popular public servant
  • Facilitation center at Lowari tunnel, what for?
  • Open letter to Chairman NAB
  • PIA, AKF agree to take care of Haseena Gul
  • Six day working week to be back again
  • Trump sons may want a 7 star resort in Pakistan’s mountains
  • Bureaucrat facing Rs40bn corruption charges ‘cleared’
  • Chitralis win laurels in table tennis tourney
  • An example of unscrupulous greed in our society
  • ‘Children of a lesser God’
  • What became of ‘All Parties’ resolution/threat?
  • Solar is officially becoming cheapest form of electricity
  • Muslims should face facts squarely
  • Bahria Town should extend ‘Free Lunch’ to Chitral
  • PIA slaughters goat before clearing ATR aircraft for flight
  • Why? Why? Why? !
  • Some useful websites you need to know about
  • Bodies of Four air crash victims flown to Chitral
  • Promoting Tourism in Chitral
  • Jobs in China Pakistan Economic Corridoor
  • Waraich: A Restless Soul
  • Families of crash victims wait restlessly for bodies
  • Open letter to PM, CMs, Ministers from a Tax payer
  • All parties meeting again threatens protest on tunnel denial
  • Chitralis in Islamabad remember crash victims
  • Is inauguration of tunnel more important or it’s usage by travelers?
  • Post Lowari tunnel: Chitralis fearful of the tough days ahead
  • PIA crash: who will administer justice?
  • Eye account of plane crash rescue activity
  • Obituary: Dr Salahuddin passes away
  • PIA resumes flight operations on Chitral route
1 2 3 5 6