Home

CHITRAL NEWS/VIEWS
  • Markhors descend from mountains in search of food
  • Urdu News اردو خبریں
  • Chitral News Briefs
  • Chinese official says war with US becoming ‘practical reality’
  • Kalam enjoys non-stop electricity despite heavy snow fall
  • Apocalypse is 30 seconds closer, say Doomsday scientists
  • Atahk channel finally approved, says MNA
  • Paradise lost or gained?
  • District Nazim accuses NHA of fanning hatred against Prime minister
  • Lowari tunnel opening delayed due to heavy snowfall
  • Christianity finally reconciles with science
  • Potatoes could provide electricity to millions
  • Teaching Quran in schools, a commendable decision
  • Nazims speak out against corrupt officials
  • Chitralis taken for a ride again on tunnel opening issue
  • Boy dies, thousands stranded at Lowari pass.
  • Tunnel opening schedule becomes major issue in Chitral
  • What Modi shouldn’t do
  • Drug Abuse gets serious in Pakistani schools, universities
  • Amir Muqam orders tunnel opening two days a week
  • Chitral’s failed poverty reduction strategies
  • Challenge of marketable education in Chitral
  • It’s meeting time at ‘All Parties’: issue yet another warning
  • Quest for peace in Afghanistan
  • Chitral gets a lady Sessions Judge
  • When things go south, remember this
  • Pakistan has Mortgaged Airports, Motorways, to Get Loans
  • Tunnel denied to public, available to well connected people
  • Linguist RA Chitrali gets presidential award for his book
  • Anti-ageing chocolate developed by Cambridge University
  • We are entering 2017 with some heavy baggage
  • Wishing our readers a Happy and Propitious New Year
  • World’s richest people of 2016
  • Absent of Punishment: Motorcyclists imperil lives with reckless riding
  • “Our system is corrupt”- a ‘revelation’ by Chairman Senate
  • China is rife with these 10 fake foods
  • Chitralis generosity in offering thanks penalises them
  • Be good to yourself in 2017
  • Indian VP suggests confederation to solve problems
  • Power to you in 2017: Intelligent Wearable Strength
  • Pakistan 7th most vulnerable country to climate change
  • 33 Dramatic Predictions for 2030
  • Plane crash deprives Chitral of popular public servant
  • Facilitation center at Lowari tunnel, what for?
  • Open letter to Chairman NAB
  • PIA, AKF agree to take care of Haseena Gul
  • Six day working week to be back again
  • Trump sons may want a 7 star resort in Pakistan’s mountains
  • Bureaucrat facing Rs40bn corruption charges ‘cleared’
  • Chitralis win laurels in table tennis tourney
  • An example of unscrupulous greed in our society
  • ‘Children of a lesser God’
  • What became of ‘All Parties’ resolution/threat?
  • Solar is officially becoming cheapest form of electricity
  • Muslims should face facts squarely
  • Bahria Town should extend ‘Free Lunch’ to Chitral
  • PIA slaughters goat before clearing ATR aircraft for flight
  • Why? Why? Why? !
  • Some useful websites you need to know about
  • Bodies of Four air crash victims flown to Chitral
1 2 3 5 6